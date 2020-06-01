Here’s why the royal family is rallying around Princess Beatrice this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the lockdown postponing major life events and forcing loved ones to isolate in different homes.

It appears that even royal family members are not exempt from this, with the Mountbatten-Windsors forced to clear their schedules.

It is the subject of weddings however that has made the most news, with Princess Beatrice (like many expectant brides across the world) forced to postpone her wedding.

Beatrice was set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this week, with their nuptials originally scheduled to take place on Sunday 31 May at St. James’s Palace, followed by a Buckingham Palace garden reception held by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

‘There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding,’ a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE following the wedding cancellation. ‘They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.’

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the royal family has reportedly been rallying around Princess Beatrice this week, over the date of her original wedding day.

Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, opened up about the sadness on Darlton Harris’ City Island Podcast this week, explaining: ‘It’s sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding.’

She continued: ‘Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I’m missing my daughter but it’s just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else.’

Beatrice and Edoardo have not yet announced the new date of their wedding but we’re excited for when they do.