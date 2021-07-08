The Queen’s daughters in law have a very sweet nickname for the monarch

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen wears a lot of hats – mother, grandmother, great-grandmother – oh and Queen of England.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that she boasts a lot of nicknames. To Prince George she is ‘Gan Gan’, to Prince William she used to be ‘Gary’, to her late husband she was ‘cabbage’ and to her children, she is ‘mummy’.

It’s her daughters-in-law and granddaughters-in-law however that have one of the sweetest nicknames for the monarch, calling Her Majesty, ‘Mama’.

During a recent Buckingham Palace event, Sophie Countess of Wessex addressed the Queen directly in her speech to inform her of her travels.

‘Mama,’ announced Sophie, thought to be one of the Queen’s favourite family members. ‘When I have returned from my travels, I have been so proud to share with you the work I have witnessed being carried out under the umbrella of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust and the care of so many people working so hard to save and cure sight.’

Princess Diana was reported to have used the nickname for the Queen too, as does Kate Middleton now.

It is even reported that Meghan Markle will soon be able to use the nickname, with royal expert Ingrid Seward explaining to The Sun that Meghan will probably one day call the Queen ‘Mama’, but only when she ‘gets to know her as Diana did’.