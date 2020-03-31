The Queen has hired one of Harry and Meghan’s former PRs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down as senior royals. The couple posted a sweet goodbye message to their followers on Instagram this week, writing: ‘While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

‘Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan.’

While they have spent a large part of the year with their ten month old son Archie Harrison in Canada, they are believed to have relocated to California. There were reports that they were looking for a new home in LA, and many believe that they confirmed the move on social media.

However, now that they have officially split from the royal family they have closed their Buckingham Palace office. It meant job losses for many members of staff, with the team reportedly told about the move in January. Some were offered new roles within the royal family, and according to Hello! the Queen has hired Harry and Meghan’s former head of communications, Sara Latham.

The report claims that the monarch will use her expertise to advise on special projects, with Latham reporting to the Queen’s Private Secretary, Edward Young.

The US-born PR was hired by the Sussexes just before the birth of baby Archie Harrison in May 2019, but they’re not the first high-profile family she has worked for. She has worked for the Clintons, alongside former president Bill Clinton in the 1990s and later Hillary Clinton on her presidential campaign in 2016.

It was also confirmed that Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on or represent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with a new statement reading: ‘Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources.

‘Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries.’

The couple will now be managed by US-based communications team, Sunshine Sachs.