Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie celebrated Prince Philip’s birthday with a very special phone call

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Happy Birthday to HRH!

Prince Philip celebrated his birthday this week, with the Duke of Edinburgh turning the grand old age of 99-years-old.

Other than posting a series of rare photographs of the royal family to mark the day, the royal family are reported to have celebrated in a very ‘low key’ way, with the traditional gun salute cancelled.

This did not stop Prince Philip’s family members from celebrating however, with multiple members of the Mountbatten-Windsors taking to social media to pay tribute.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not among the royals to post publicly about Prince Philip, with the Sussex family currently on a break from social media.

Announcing their stepping away from Instagram, Harry and Meghan posted to their 11.3 million followers: ‘What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.’

Their statement continued: ‘Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.’

It has been reported however that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie all spoke to Prince Philip on the phone to wish him a happy birthday in a sweet personal call.

Happy birthday Prince Philip!