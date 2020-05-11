The Queen is now set to take an extended leave of absence for months

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now going into its eighth week of lockdown and other countries across the world doing the same, morale is at a low.

Royal family members have been stepping up and taking it upon themselves to reassure the nation, with the Queen playing an extremely active role from Windsor Castle, where she is isolating with Prince Philip.

‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,’ the Queen announced in a rare televised speech to reassure the nation last month. ‘We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’

The monarch made another speech last week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, and has also been holding virtual meetings and phone calls to keep official business ticking over.

It was reported this week however that we might not be seeing the Queen in person for a long while, with the monarch set to be taking an extended leave of absence for the next few months.

According to the Sunday Times, the Queen is set to take ‘the longest absence from official duties in her 68-year reign,’ with her diary of engagements reportedly ‘on hold’ until autumn at the earliest.

Hopefully this won’t mean that she’ll pause her social media activity!