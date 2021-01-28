Why the Queen was ‘concerned’ about William and Kate’s engagement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the nation’s favourite couples. Since Kate became a member of the royal family, she has become one of the most famous women in the world – the Kate Middleton effect is real, and still going strong years later.

However, it seems that not everyone was quite convinced that their engagement came at the right time – despite the fact that by this point they had been dating since their university days, minus their temporary split.

The Express reported that the Queen ‘had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced,’ which is something that the 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl talks about.

A source reportedly told the author: ‘It is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job.’

They added: ‘Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen.’

It is alleged that following her ‘concerns’, the Queen suggested that Kate should do more charity work, and she began working with Starlight, a charity for terminally ill children, and started the Heads Together campaign encouraging people to talk about their mental health. She has also been made Patron of Evelina Children’s Hospital in London.

