Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were particularly shocked that the Queen took away one of their titles

Apparently they didn't know the decision was 'on the table'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Amid the backlash they have faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking forward to having a bit more privacy and stepping back. This week however, it was reported that they were initially shocked when the Queen removed one of their titles.

The title in question? Their Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles.

According to TMZ sources, Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t realise that their ambassadorships that meant a great deal to them were ‘on the table’ when discussing the Sussex family’s future and they were ‘shocked’ when they were forced to give up their roles. But, according to TMZ, ‘the Queen drew a hard line in the sand, and they had to surrender the role.’

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are tipped to be taking up the roles that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost.

The royals have not yet made a statement.