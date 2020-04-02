Princess Eugenie is volunteering her time to support NHS workers

The royal family is working to support the public and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic, with Prince William and Kate Middleton visiting NHS centres, the Queen releasing an emotional statement about coming together during uncertain times and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex offering important mental health advice.

And Princess Eugenie is no different. The royal often uses her social media platforms to drum up support for The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, which she has been a patron of for many years, and has now decided to volunteer her time to support those working on the frontline during the pandemic by providing hospitals in London with care packages.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter is currently social distancing with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in the Royal Lodge.

And Hermann Bühlbecker, the founder of confectionary company Lambertz, shared photos of the princess and her mother with boxes of pastries which they are believed to have donated to the NHS staff working tirelessly to keep us all safe during this uncertain time.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘A few days ago Fergie, Duchess of York, and her daughter received a large delivery of Lambertz pastries (over 100 kg) at the Royal Lodge.

‘This is intended for the doctors and staff of London hospitals, who are currently working up to their limits. The Duchess called us about this; she sent us the pictures when the shipment arrived.’

It was also reported in The Daily Mail that Eugenie and her mother were seen dropping off supplies to Hammersmith Hospital this week, donating ‘dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit’ and ‘toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash and anti-bacterial wipes’ as these are some of the items that NHS staff are having difficulty getting in supermarkets at the moment.

How lovely.