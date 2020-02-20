Princess Eugenie just shared a birthday tribute to father Prince Andrew

Featuring what's believed to be a previously unseen photograph of the Royals

Words by Ally Head

It’s not often unseen photos of the Royal family get shared on social media (although these previously unseen images of Will and Kate, and more recently, this picture of Princess Charlotte, are pretty adorable), but Princess Eugenie broke the norm yesterday, taking to Instagram to share an image of her and her father, Prince Andrew.

The purpose of the post was to wish Andrew a happy birthday as the Duke of York celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday.

Eugenie chose to share a throwback image on her channel, where her considerably younger self is being led on a pony by her father, whilst she looks up at him adoringly. The Royal added the caption: ‘Happy birthday papa!’, with an indication that the image had been taken by her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The Instagram post was flooded with well wishes for the Prince from fan accounts all over the world, with @jddwelsh1 commenting: ‘Happy Birthday to your Father. We were born on the same day. I sent him a Birthday card on our 18th B-Days many many yrs ago & received a Thank You Card from Buckingham Palace. It’s still one of my treasured keepsakes!’ and @karinalzimmermann adding: ‘Happy birthday for HRH The Duke of York! Send all love and support for you and your family. Admire all hard work of all of you! 🎉👏🏻😍’

It’s been a turbulent year for the family, with Andrew stepping down from Royal duties for the foreseeable amidst allegations about his involvement in the Jeremy Epstein scandal.

But, Andrew’s turning 60 was still recognised by the Queen in an Instagram post shared from the Royal family’s account. Well wishes were sent from his mother, alongside images of Andrew as a baby and in more recent years. The caption read: ‘On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York.’

Whilst how the Duke is choosing to celebrate hasn’t been publicised, we’re certain he’ll be spending it in the company of his two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, and ex-wife Sarah, with whom he is reported still to be on good terms with.