Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have released never before seen photographs of their wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in October 2018, with their star-studded ceremony taking place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

From the celebrity guests – we’re talking Kate Moss, James Blunt, Cara Delevingne, Ellie Goulding and Naomi Campbell to name a few – to Eugenie’s iconic wedding dress, showing off her scoliosis scar, the whole day was perfect.

This week marks the couple’s two year wedding anniversary, something Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to celebrate.

Uploading a video montage of previously unseen photographs of the couple, Eugenie captioned the post: ‘Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack.’

Among the photographs are never-before-seen wedding shots, holiday snaps and sweet couple moments.

Her Instagram followers certainly seemed impressed with the video. ‘Happy Anniversary, Princess Eugenie & Jack! Such a lovely, down to earth couple and such an adorable slideshow – thanks for sharing,’ posted one viewer. Another added: ‘Wow! what a beautiful video to remember your special day! Happy wedding anniversary to you both.’

This comes just months after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the news that they were expecting their first child together, sharing a pair of teddy bear booties on Instagram, alongside the caption: ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…’

Happy two year wedding anniversary to Eugenie and Jack!