Royal fans think they already know what Princess Eugenie will call her baby

Last week, Princess Eugenie announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in a cute post on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 just months after Prince Harry, shared the happy news on social media with a photo of a pair of fluffy baby slippers, writing: ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….’ followed by a baby emoji.

While Eugenie and Jack have not shared any more details since, many royal fans believe that they know which moniker they’ll choose for their little one.

According to Betfair, Alice, Celia and Augusta top the list of potential girls names, while Arthur, Henry and Godfrey are popular choices for a boy.

Betfair spokesperson Darren Hughes said: ‘Princess Eugenie… announced her first pregnancy, and as always with a royal baby announcement, speculation has turned to what she might name her child.

‘Punters seem to think that a traditional royal name is on the cards, and Alice and Arthur lead the betting as 8/1 joint-favourites.

‘Other names in the running for a girl include Celia at 10/1 and Augusta at 14/1, with Diana, after her late aunt, at odds of 20/1. Popular boys names in the betting include Henry at 10/1 and Thomas at 14/1, while Boris is an unpopular-looking 200/1. It appears unlikely, however, that the princess will name the child after her sibling, as Beatrice, which is currently at odds of 100/1.’

Want to see the full list of possible names for the couple’s first child? Take a look…

Princess Eugenie Child gender odds

Boy- 5/6

Girl- 5/6

Princess Eugenie baby name for a girl

Alice 8/1

Celia 10/1

Augusta 14/1

Victoria 18/1

Diana 20/1

Edith 20/1

Isabella 22/1

Nicola 25/1

Alexandra 25/1

Mary 33/1

Grace 33/1

Frances 40/1

Emily 66/1

Sarah 80/1

Beatrice 100/1

Camilla 100/1

Fiona 150/1

Princess Eugenie baby name for a boy

Arthur 8/1

Henry 10/1

Godfrey 10/1

Thomas 14/1

Victor 18/1

Albert 20/1

George 20/1

Charles 22/1

Edmund 25/1

Jack 33/1

Philip 33/1

Frederick 40/1

James 50/1

Edward 50/1

William 66/1

Andrew 100/1

Boris 200/1

Will the royal couple choose a traditional name or go for something a little different?

Only time will tell!