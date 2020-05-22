Here’s everything to know…

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the lockdown forcing loved ones to isolate in different homes.

It appears that even royal family members are not exempt from this. The Queen and Prince Philip are self-isolating in Windsor Castle tended to by a skeleton staff, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles have left Clarence House and are currently residing in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Cambridge family is living in their Norwich home, Anmer Hall.

The royals that have made the most news this week however is the Yorks, with Sarah Ferguson opening up about how the family is isolating.

Speaking on Darlton Harris’ City Island Podcast, Sarah revealed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are not isolating at St James’ Palace. Instead the couple, who have been forced to delay their wedding, are reportedly self-isolating in Edoardo’s mother Nikki Shale’s country home in Chipping Norton.

‘It’s sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding,’ Sarah explained. ‘Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I’m missing my other daughter but it’s just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else.’

While Princess Beatrice is isolating away from her family, the rest of the Yorks are together at Royal Lodge, with Sarah opening up about lockdown with Eugenie, her son in law Jack Brooksbank and Prince Andrew.

‘During this lockdown period I’ve really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack,’ Sarah explained on the podcast. ‘My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she’s gone to get married they live away. So, I haven’t seen her so much and so now it’s been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it’s fantastic.’

Well, that’s that.