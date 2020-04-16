Princess Beatrice will be given a new title when she gets married

Earlier this week, it was announced that Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be postponing their wedding.

The couple were due to exchange vows in late May, but as a result of the coronavirus outbreak they cancelled their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace and there were even reports that Beatrice and Edo were considering a ‘five person elopement’.

However, according a source they are now hoping for a ‘much larger affair’ in 2021.

A source told the paper: ‘As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to. Eugenie’s wedding was televised and watched by three million viewers in the UK alone.’

Whenever they decide to tie the knot, Beatrice will not become a Duchess like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as there is nothing in place stating that daughters and granddaughters of the Queen should receive Duchess titles.

Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter will, however, inherit titles from Edo and become a countess.

His father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, told the Daily Mail about the family’s lineage, saying: ‘Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.’

He also added that they are ‘very suited to each other’ and that he has ‘never seen him so happy’.

Aww.