Princess Beatrice has cancelled her wedding reception at Buckingham Palace

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have decided to cancel their planned wedding reception at Buckingham Palace as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they would be exchanging vows at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace on May 29th, followed by a private reception at the Palace.

The government has issued guidelines on reducing the spread of coronavirus, which includes working from home, avoiding large gatherings and asking over 70s to avoid social contact where possible.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: ‘Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

‘In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.

‘They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.

‘Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.

‘The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.’

It was also reported that Edoardo’s family may have difficulty attending the event, with an insider telling the Daily Telegraph: ‘Although there is no suggestion that Italy will remain in lock down until the end of May, obviously, the whole thing does cast doubt over the guest list.’