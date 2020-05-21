Princess Diana’s favourite dish has been revealed by royal chefs

From stuffed peppers to bread and butter pudding...

Princess Diana was a true trailblazer, from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human, even abandoning the royal protocol of wearing gloves so she could have direct contact with people that she met. She later went on to stop wearing hats, famously saying, ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat.’

It wasn’t the recently unearthed letter that cemented her as the People’s Princess or the news that Kate Middleton could be inheriting her former official title however that made the most news this week. Instead, it was her culinary preferences, with royal chef Darren McGrady opening up about Princess Diana’s favourite dishes.

Darren, who became Diana’s personal chef after 11 years working for Queen Elizabeth opened up about her likes and dislikes in a recent video for Delish.

According to Darren, Diana never ate red meat or shellfish, but it was her favourite foods that really got the world talking.

‘Her favourite dish was bell peppers stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms, rice, garlic topped with Parmesan and mozzarella and finished with a smoked tomato and pepper sauce,’ the chef recalled. ‘She asked for this dish several times a week.’

He continued: ‘She would often come into the kitchen and ask for her favourite dish, and sit there chatting while [I] made it.’

And for pudding, she had a top pick too. ‘Her favourite dessert? Bread and butter pudding – she would only have it when William and Harry were staying, and then she would only have a small portion’.

Well, that’s that.