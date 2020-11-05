Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined royal family members in making an extremely touching update to their social media channels

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

Yes, the Cambridges have been all over social media, with Prince William even reportedly having to be kept off the royal Twitter to stop him posting his support to Aston Villa.

Since rehiring the former social media staff of Harry and Meghan, the Cambridge couple has been upping their Instagram game, recently making a major change as they started using their ‘Instagram Reels’ feature, allowing them to make fun videos and release them to music.

This week however it was a touching update to the Cambridges’ social media channels that made headlines, as they joined royal family members in commemorating Remembrance Day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have amended their social channels to mark the occasion, changing their profile picture to an old photograph of the Duke and Duchess laying a wreath of remembrance.

This comes after the Cambridges released a photograph of a plate of poppy cupcakes that the family of five baked together and distributed to residents at a care home.

Other royal family members that have changed their profile pictures to mark the date of remembrance are the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

‘Each year in the grounds of Westminster Abbey a “Field of Remembrance” is created: a memorial garden filled with thousands of crosses, each of which represents a member of the Armed Forces who has been lost whilst serving their country,’ captioned a post on the Queen’s Royal Family Instagram account. ‘The Field is visited by veterans, military families and members of the public who want to pay their respects to the Fallen.’

The post continued: ‘Earlier today, The Duchess of Cornwall officially opened this year’s Field of Remembrance. Her Royal Highness’s father was a Captain in the 12th Lancers and saw active service in the Second World War. The Field is not open to visitors due to the pandemic, but the public have been able to make their contributions online, with crosses being planted on their behalf by the Poppy Factory.

‘There will also be a virtual Field online which is still still open – follow our link in bio to contribute.’

Remembrance Day falls on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.