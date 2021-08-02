Prince Philip’s warning to Prince William before he married Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this year, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. Yes, it really has been a decade since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said ‘I do’ at Westminster Abbey in a lavish ceremony watched by millions across the world.

Details of their big day still pique the interest of royal fans, whether it’s the fact that William helped his bride to be with her hair on the morning of the wedding, or the unusual choice Kate made when she decided to break this 350 year old royal tradition.

However, their relationship was the subject of many a headline before they exchanged vows. William and Kate met at university, and were good friends before they eventually started dating. According to reports, this was the moment that the Prince realised he had feelings for the now Duchess, and they used a number of decoys to try and keep their blossoming romance under wraps from the tabloids.

But after a few years together they decided to take a break and briefly split in 2007.

Just a few months later, they reconciled – although William’s grandfather, the late Prince Philip, reportedly gave the future King a stark warning.

In a report published by the Express in 2007, royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh decided to intervene.

She said: ‘After they split up, William confided to his grandparents that he was not sure if he loved Kate enough.’

Prince Philip told William that ‘he cannot keep stringing along Kate forever’ and the Queen reportedly said that William should marry her or move on.

In 2010, three years after their short time apart, William proposed to Kate during a trip to Kenya and the rest, as they say, is history!