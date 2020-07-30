The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reuniting, and soon

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been have bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The former Fab Four have been the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households, but according to recent sources, they are putting the past behind them, with Prince William reportedly tired of the drama.

‘William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,’ a source explained via Us Weekly. ‘Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.’

The source went on to explain that the brothers ‘need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.’

Now it has been reported that a Fab Four reunion could be on the cards, and soon.

The event in question? The wedding of their 28-year-old cousin, Lady Amelia Spencer.

Lady Amelia is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles, who took to Twitter to share the happy news.

‘So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg – it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future,’ he posted in a sweet tribute. ‘Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet.’

When will the wedding be taking place and will it see a Fab Four reunion? We’ll have to wait and see.