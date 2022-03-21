Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Awards season is in full swing, with celebrities stepping back on the red carpet after two years of virtual events.

Earlier this month, A-listers flocked to the Royal Albert Hall for the BAFTAs which sparked numerous headlines – whether it be for host Rebel Wilson’s comments about her weight loss or the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t attend.

However, fans could see another royal couple on their screens next week when the Academy Awards ceremony airs.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to present an award at the Oscars.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly contacted late last year about their involvement with the event, which is due to be held at the Dolby Theatre in LA on 27th March, and could be presenting the Best Picture award.

Initially, it is believed that they were approached about presenting the award for Best Actress, but Kristen Stewart has been nominated in that category for her role as Princess Diana in the film Spencer.

A source told The Sun: ‘It would be seen as a final kick in the teeth for the royal family if he did – he’s too nervous to fly to London without police protection, but happy to stand up in front of a huge live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Not great optics.’

At present, the couple has not commented on the speculation.

Could we be seeing Harry and Meghan at the Oscars next weekend?

We’ll have to wait and see!