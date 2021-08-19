Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning a ‘secret’ christening for Lilibet in the US

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their Frogmore Cottage home behind and moved overseas to settle in the seaside town of Montecito, California with their son, Archie Harrison.

Since relocating to the US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, and are said to be enjoying family life in the States.

It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan were waiting to christen Lilibet at Windsor alongside the Queen, with insiders telling Eden Confidential: ‘Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.’

But royal biographer, Angela Levin, said that it would put the Queen in ‘a difficult position’ as she doesn’t attend events if ‘they’re not close enough to the Crown’.

Now, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam has spoken to the Express and claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ‘do things their own way’ with with their daughter, saying: ‘It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan’s home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening.’

When Archie was christened at St George’s Chapel in Windsor back in 2019, guests arrived discreetly through the back entrance and details of godparents weren’t shared with the public. This caused controversy at the time, and the couple later shared a sweet image from the day on social media.

Whatever the couple decides to do, we’re sure it’ll be a lovely day!