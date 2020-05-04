Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘eyeing up a £10 million mansion’ next door to Tom Hanks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from Canada to California just before strict lockdown rules were enforced across the globe as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple spent time on Vancouver Island in the weeks before Christmas, and following their announcement that they were stepping down as senior royals they returned to Canada to be with their baby son, Archie Harrison.

However, they decided to relocate to the US, and they have been volunteering and delivering food to the most vulnerable and critically ill in the Los Angeles area.

Now it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly ‘eyeing up’ a £10 million mansion for their family of three, as well as Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland.

The six bedroom property is being sold by Fast and Furious film producer Steve Chasman and is located by the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. It also boasts some very famous neighbours, including A-listers Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck.

The home, which is listed on themls.com, includes a beautiful large white kitchen, pool area and, of course, a cinema room, all of which can be viewed via a 360 degree virtual tour. It also has sea views, a pergola and a one-acre garden.

A source told The Sun: ‘Once quarantine and lockdwon are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad – and they want Doria to be included in these plans.

‘She is hugely independent though, and doesn’t want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annexe.’

However, the couple won’t be able to move homes until the lockdown is lifted in LA.