Meghan Markle shared her top Christmas hosting tips and they are going viral

Anyone for an Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke with royal tradition this year to spend the Christmas period as a couple, bypassing the annual Sandringham celebrations.

The Sussex trio will instead have some alone time, with speculation rising that the family of three might even be spending the festivities in California with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan hasn’t left us without guidance over the Christmas period however, with a former interview resurfacing where the now Duchess shared her festive hosting tips.

Unsurprisingly, they are going viral.

In the interview with Grazia Daily back in 2015, Meghan talks everything from making the perfect flower arrangement to colour schemes and festive cocktails.

‘Traditionally garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell banister or mantle,’ the then Suits actress explained of making festive floral arrangements. ‘Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room.’

In terms of table settings, the now Duchess recommends a simple crisp white number. And her DIY festive cocktail of choice to feed her guests? Almond milk spiced holiday cocktails of course.

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to try all of this.