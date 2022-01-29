Prince Charles is reportedly ‘dreading’ being King – and for a very sentimental reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Charles is reportedly fearing the moment he takes over from Queen Elizabeth II “all his life”, because it will “inevitably” mean the loss of his mother.

Although the 73-year-old royal – who is heir to the throne – has been preparing to be King for many decades, that doesn’t mean he will ever be prepared to mourn his parent – unless Her Majesty decides to step down.

Speaking on Podcast Royal, Penny aired her thoughts. She said: “This is a moment that he has been dreading all his life really because his achieving the top job, the job he’s been training for and preparing for all these years does inevitably mean the death of his mother and he loves his mother very dearly.”

If and when the moment comes for the Prince of Wales to take to the throne as King, Penny apprehends it will be a “very vicious week” for the father of Prince William and Harry.

“It’s going to be a very vicious week, moment and I think that I am sure that he is pretty terrified of the whole prospect”, she added.

Penny has insisted Charles is a “very emotional” and a “sensitive man”, and will be utterly devastated to lose another parent, after his father Prince Philip passed away in April 2021, while also having the added responsibility of leading the country.

Penny continued: “He is a very emotional man and a sensitive man, he did take the death of his father very badly.

“He takes the death of any loved one to heart and I think it would be, it’s devastating for him as it is for anyone who loses a much-loved mother.”

However, the 95-year-old monarch shows no signs of slowing down, as she will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with a year-long celebration, including a four-day bank holiday in June.

The Queen will be the first British monarch to reach the milestone on 6 February this year, which marks 70 years of service to the UK, the Realms and Commonwealth.

Not only will there be a year of events throughout 2022, an extended bank holiday, but The Royal Mint will release a commemorative Platinum Jubilee coin, which includes a 50p coin with a portrait of the Queen on horseback, as well as a £5 coin.