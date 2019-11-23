Prince Andrew will reportedly be moving his office out of Buckingham Palace

Earlier this week, it was announced that Prince Andrew would be stepping back from his public duties.

The Duke of York made headlines across the globe when he addressed his association with multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, who was being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls. Epstein died in an apparent suicide earlier this year, but many have questioned his relationship with the royal following footage of Andrew reportedly staying Epstein’s home in 2010.

Addressing the allegations, Andrew engaged in a one-hour interview about Epstein with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis in order to offer explanation but it was widely criticised. It was then revealed that the Queen didn’t approve the interview, and that the decision came from Andrew’s office.

Following the controversy, Andrew announced that he would be taking a break from royal duties, saying in a statement: ‘I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

‘It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.’

He will continue working on the Pitch@Palace scheme, although Barclays and many other organisations associated with him have decided to cut ties.

Now, it has been reported that Andrew will also be moving his office out of Buckingham Palace.

As reported by The Guardian, a spokesman said: ‘The Duke will continue to work on Pitch and will look at how he takes this forward outside of his public duties, and outside of Buckingham Palace.

‘We recognise there will be a period of time while this transition takes place.’

His private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, is believed to have encouraged the ‘car crash’ BBC interview and will reportedly run Pitch@Palace.