These are the most popular British royal baby names of the last 200 years

There are a LOT of Alberts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed their daughter, Lily ‘Lilibet’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a sweet nod to both Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The couple also opted for something a little different when naming their son, Archie Harrison, and Princess Eugenie followed suit, calling her little boy August Philip Hawke.

So travel experts Expedia have researched which names are most popular when it comes to British royalty – and the results may surprise you.

They went all the way back to 1819 – when Queen Victoria was born – to find out which monikers came out on top among the royal family.

For example, if you thought that George was the most common royal male name you’d be wrong – there have actually been twelve Alberts over the last 200 years.

When it comes to the most common royal female names, Louise makes a surprising appearance in third place.

So here is the full list of the most popular British royal baby names…

Most Common Royal Male Names

1. Albert, 12 Royals with this name

2. George, 10

3. Charles, 8

4. Edward, 7

5. Christian, 5

6. Frederick, 5

7. Louis, 5

8. Arthur, 5

9. William, 4

10. Henry, 4

11. Alexander, 4

12. John, 3

13. Philip, 3

14. Douglas, 2

15. Ernest, 2

16. Patrick, 2

17. Friederike, 2

18. Auguste, 2

19. Francis, 2

20. Andrew, 2

21. David, 2

22. Augustus, 2

23. Antony, 2

Most Common Royal Female Names

1. Victoria, 9 Royals with this name

2. Mary, 7

3. Louise, 6

4. Alexandra, 6

5. Elizabeth, 5

6. Alice, 4

7. Margaret, 3

8. Charlotte, 3

9. Augusta, 2

10. Helena, 2

11. Maud, 2

12. Agnes, 2

13. Helene, 2

14. Caroline, 2

15. Olga, 2

16. Louisa, 2

17. Diana, 2

Honestly, we love them all!