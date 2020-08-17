Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have broken up

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They've been dating for just under a year

You’ll have seen lots of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s budding romance on your Instagram feed. If you follow either of the singers, you’ll know they hooked up last year and made things ‘Gram official in October.

They fell head over heels shortly after Miley broke up with ex Liam Hemsworth, sharing videos of them dancing together, kissing and even, ahem, biting each other while larking about in Halloween fancy dress.

But in sad news today, the Hannah Montana star has confirmed that the pair have gone their separate ways after just under a year together.

People magazine reported that the pair split at the beginning of July. While doing an Instagram Live to promote her new single Midnight Sky, Miley addressed the rumours, saying: “It was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it, but right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.”

It appears the split was amicable—so much so that the former lovebirds are remaining friends, despite going their separate ways.

Miley shared: “We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do. Don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Cody too has spoken publically, although not about the split directly. He took to Instagram to congratulate his ex on the release of her new single. This came just hours before she herself addressed the split. He shared a snippet of the song along with the caption: “So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all.”

Kudos to the pair for keeping things so amicable—even in the public eye.