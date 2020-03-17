Melania Trump’s rare statement about Coronavirus has received a lot of backlash

Here's everything you need to know...

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and of course the claim that he didn’t know Prince Andrew, despite the countless photographs of the two of them together proving otherwise.

Recently however it’s been all about Melania, from the reasons why they don’t sleep in the same bed emerging to Donald Trump seeming to make a very loaded statement about his wife, alleging that she wouldn’t be sad if he was shot. And let’s not forget her extremely frosty welcome from school children at the Opioid Awareness Youth Summit, loudly booing the First Lady.

Last week Melania faced a wave of backlash for posting photographs of the construction of a new White House tennis complex – something that Twitter users pointed out was trivial considering the global Coronavirus crisis.

And following on from the backlash and the now cancellation of her annual Easter Egg Roll event, the First Lady took to social media to talk Coronavirus.

‘I want to take a moment to thank the medical staff, doctors, nurses & first responders who are working tirelessly to help keep our country healthy & safe,’ she posted.

While her tweet has taken in a whopping 124K likes, the internet doesn’t seem impressed, with many commenters pointing out the lack of actions taken by Donald Trump.

‘You’re about 4 weeks behind on this “thank you”. Are the tennis courts keeping you busy?’, posted one user, while another wrote: ‘Aren’t you too busy worrying about your tennis court? Your hubby called it a hoax and the flu so…’

Donald Trump has yet to respond. But knowing his Twitter activity, we’re sure a loaded statement is on its way.