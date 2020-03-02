Meghan Markle will return to the UK this week without baby Archie Harrison

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘enjoying the quiet life’ in Canada, spending their days with baby Archie Harrison, going on long walks with their dogs, doing yoga and cooking together.

The couple headed overseas with their little one before Christmas for an extended break from public duties. They made a brief return to the UK in January without their son, before announcing that they would be stepping down as ‘senior royals’.

Shortly after the news broke, Meghan returned to Vancouver Island to reunite with the toddler while Harry remained in England and spoke about their decision to break away from the royal family during a speech at a charity dinner, telling guests that ‘there was no other option’ but to resign, admitting: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.’

He then flew back to Canada to be with his family but returned to the UK last week to launch an eco-friendly travel company in Edinburgh. The prince also reportedly told everyone to ‘just call me Harry’ following the news that the couple will lose their HRH titles and will not be permitted to use Sussex Royal as part of their personal branding going forward.

Meghan is expected to join Harry this week. However, it has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex will leave baby Archie in Canada when she reunites with her husband in the UK for their final engagements as a senior royals.

According to the Sunday Times, the Queen and Prince Philip are ‘very sad’ that they won’t get to spend time with the little royal.

Archie, who turns one in May, has been in Canada since November 2019, and it is unclear when the whole family will be back on British soil.

It is believed that he will stay overseas with the Sussexes nanny and Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney.