Meghan Markle’s online profile was edited right before her relationship with Prince Harry broke

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to Los Angeles, California, to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family, instead focusing their time on activism.

On closer inspection, the couple’s link to activism appears to have been important from the beginning, with it emerging this week that Meghan Markle’s online profile was updated just before news broke of her and Prince Harry’s relationship to include her charity work.

It has been reported that Meghan Markle’s Wikipedia page was edited just before the announcement, to change her occupation from ‘model’ to ‘activist’.

The change also saw the addition of a new section on her Wikipedia page, Humanitarian work.

‘Markle is actively involved in the socio-political arena and in 2016 she became Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign,’ reads the section. ‘She has also worked with The United Nations Women, where, as an Advocate, she presented at UN Headquarters for the HeforShe Gender Equality Campaign in September 2014.

‘Meghan has also been a panelist on the esteemed list of speakers for One Young World (Dublin, 2014), and has traveled to Afghanistan with the Joint Chief of Staff on a USO tour December 2014.’

It has also been reported that Meghan’s former job as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal was removed in October 2016.

It is not clear whether Meghan or the royal family were behind the page edits, and the royal family has not commented.