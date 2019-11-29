Meghan Markle ‘wants to give birth to her second child in LA’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will be taking a break from royal duties shortly after their documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired in the UK last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about everything from Harry’s rumoured feud with Prince William to Meghan’s struggle with the constant media scrutiny, and it caused such shockwaves that it has been compared to the explosive Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

They reportedly spent Thanksgiving in LA as Meghan wants to share the holiday and traditions with Harry and Archie, but this year there have been rumours of a permanent move across the pond with some sources suggesting that they will split their time between the UK and the US so that the Duchess can be closer to her friends and family.

And according to a new report, Harry and Meghan may decide to have their second child in LA as the former Suits star found her first pregnancy ‘incredibly lonely’ because she was so far away from her loved ones.

An insider told new! magazine: ‘Meghan already told pals that when she comes to deliver her next baby, she’d like to do it in LA where she was born and bred.

‘She said that being pregnant in the UK without any of her family and friends felt incredibly lonely and uncomfortable for her, so she’s keen to change that the second time around and would like to buck tradition to ensure she’s happy – although that may ruffle feathers along the way.’

They continued: ‘Harry was initially concerned at the implications of having their second child in the US, as well as the problems it could cause with his family.

‘But it’s believed he’ll support Meghan and do whatever it takes to make her happy and alleviate any anxieties or stresses.’

Could the couple welcome another child in LA?

Only time will tell…