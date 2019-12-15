According to Meghan Markle, everyone should read these five books in their lifetime

How many can you tick off?

She may have to take the blog down since becoming a member of the Royal Family, but the wisdom Meghan Markle shared on The Tig lives on.

Case in point: It’s where we learned about the ‘rulebreaking’ Christmas present she once received from her dad, and her childhood fantasy of becoming a princess. Dreams do come true!

The latest post to catch people’s eye is one on the thought-provoking books the duchess recommends everyone reads at least once in her life, aka her ‘badass reading list’.

We’ll leave you with Meghan’s words of recommendation from her blog. Will you be picking up a copy of any of these?

‘Annoyed by your self-doubt and distractions? The noise that keeps you from reaching your potential? Okay, so yeah. Me too. Even on my most Sasha Fierce days there’s a mean little voice in there going, “Hmmm…I’m not sure if you can, or should, or if you’re good enough to”.’

‘My mom gave me a copy of this book when I was 13 years old. And to this day, I constantly circle back to the Don Miguel Ruiz classic for the simplest ways to simplify your life.’ Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is also a fan of this one.

‘I have long been obsessed with this book, and specifically with The Little Fox. Even if I don’t revisit the entire existential text (masked as a children’s book), the chapter of The Little Fox unearths a truth in me that is always worth the check-in.

‘And if my vouching for it doesn’t give it the badass quality you’re looking for, the film remake is due to be released soon with a star-studded cast. So there ya go.’

‘A professor at Northwestern University had this book on our list of required reading for an Industrial Engineering class I took my junior year of college.

‘It was a seemingly odd choice, but at the end of the day, the takeaway was a self-empowerment and motivational bent that I apply to decision making in my life to this very day. It’s an invaluable quick read.’

‘Aspects of Taoism told through the characters of Winnie the Pooh – I mean, does it get better?

‘This is a speed read that you can easily whip through in a day, but trust me when I say that you will revisit it time and time again for its refreshing perspective on how to move in the world.’