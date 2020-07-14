Meghan Markle just received a title change on a government site

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, lost their Sussex Royal brand and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

It’s not their big move that has made the most news though, with their titles being the main source of conversation.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles, but there are questions around what they should be called. Duke and Duchess? Prince and Princess? Harry and Meghan?

The confusion grew even stronger this month as a government website gave Meghan an additional title on their website.

The title in question? ‘Dr The Duchess of Sussex’.

According to The Sun, royal insiders have been quick to explain it as a mistake, reportedly originating from a filing error by Companies House staff.

‘We are currently looking into this matter,’ a spokesman for Companies House explained of the situation, before the error was corrected.

‘The duchess is definitely not a doctor,’ a royal source confirmed to The Sun. Another added: ‘I must admit doing a double-take when I saw Meghan had been made a doctor. She has been called a lot of things but I had never heard Doctor Meghan.’

The error has since been corrected.