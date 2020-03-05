Here’s everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s near miss with Donald Trump

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her fashion choices (hello Meghan Markle effect) to her royal outings, making her final royal appearance next week.

Yes, Meghan never fails to make viral news, and with her and Harry recently stepping down as senior royals, losing their HRH status and relocating to Canada, there has been a lot to talk about.

Most news around the Duchess today however centred around a near-miss with Donald Trump.

Meghan and Donald Trump’s frosty relationship has been a very public matter, with the Duchess not only calling out the president for being ‘misogynistic’ during the 2016 presidential election, but also missing his UK visit due to maternity leave.

Th near miss that got everyone talking this week however took place before Meghan became a royal, and even before she was an actress on Suits.

According to 2018 book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the two almost ran into each other when Meghan was working as a ‘briefcase girl’ on Deal or No Deal.

Donald Trump was reportedly making a guest appearance as the banker on the show to advertise for The Apprentice, and went backstage to introduce himself to the models.

According to Royal biographer Andrew Morton, ‘There were plenty of celebrities, mainly sports stars, who dropped by, some clearly trying to get up close and personal with the girls.’

And Donald Trump was no exception, reportedly introducing himself to the models, distributing his business cards and inviting them to his golf courses.

While some were interested, Morton reports: ‘Meghan was one of the girls who gave the future President a wide berth.’

Well, that’s that.