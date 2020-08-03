Meghan Markle’s former co-star has opened up about what the Duchess was like behind closed doors

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Meghan Markle seamlessly took to her role as Duchess of Sussex as soon as she joined the royal family. From ribbon cuttings and empowering speeches to fashion statements and Instagram takeovers, she was a natural from day one.

In fact, it’s easy to forget that she had a career before royal life, with Meghan conquering Hollywood before the royals.

Meghan’s breakout role was as Rachel Zane in the series, Suits, but before her big break, the now Duchess had roles in 90210, Horrible Bosses, Remember Me and even Deal or No Deal.

Yes, the now Duchess was a briefcase girl, with one of her co-stars recently opening up about what Meghan was like backstage and behind closed doors.

Fellow former Deal or No Deal briefcase model Lisa Gleave told the Gold Coast Bulletin that Meghan was ‘quiet but very sweet.’

She continued: ‘I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a briefcase beauty, as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career. She only did a few seasons and then landed her role in Suits which took her away. I was so happy for her when I heard about the marriage.’

Meghan has also opened up about her time on Deal or No Deal, explaining: ‘I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet.

‘I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that’s a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else.’

We get you, Meghan.