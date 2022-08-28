Could Lady Louise Windsor be made to do this “daunting” St Andrews University tradition?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Forget freshers week, this could be more "intimidating"...

Lady Louise Windsor could have to sign up for an interesting event as she embarks on her new life at St Andrew’s University in September.

The young royal, who is spending the summer working in a garden centre, before she starts at the prestigious university, which Kate Middleton and Prince William also attended, may have to attend a networking event.

Like many other teenagers who got their A-level results a couple of weeks ago, Lady Louise also received her own, and according to Royal reporter Richard Palmer the royal did well enough to attend St Andrew’s. He wrote on Twitter: “The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is to read English at St Andrews University after getting her A-Levels today.”

It’s thought that the daughter of Prince Edward could be staying in the same halls as where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both stayed – St. Salvators. However, staying in these halls means you have to sign up for a quite “intimidating” networking event.

The event, which is known as the High Table, is a weekly Thursday dinner, which takes place in one of the poshest dining rooms in the building. Every week a selection of students join the university’s professors or an influential former student of the university – as they discuss current affairs over a three-course meal.

So, does Lady Louise need to be nervous about it? Monica Burns, a St Andrews alumni who lived in the halls, wrote about the dinner in a blog post on the Museum of the University of St. Andrew’s, detailing how she found it.

“As formal and intimidating as this sounds, what I found was that it was just fancy embellishments over what is just a friendly and social dinner with your friends and members of university staff,” she wrote.

She went on to say that it’s inclusive of everyone in the halls: “Every student in [the] hall is invited to High Table over the course of the year so that everybody gets a shot.”

It will be a change of pace for the royal, as she’s spent the summer pruning and potting plants, as well as serving behind the till and greeting customers at a local garden centre – apparently earning £6.83 an hour as she does it.

We can’t wait to hear how she gets on!