Lady Gaga has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Lady Gaga appears to be making things official with her new boyfriend, Michael Polanksy.

After weeks of speculation, the Oscar winner was spotted with her new beau at the Super Bowl on Sunday and has decided to share a very sweet snap of the pair for her fans to see.

According to reports, Michael is a Harvard University graduate and CEO of the Parker Group and Page Six claims the pair met at Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s LA birthday party in December last year.

‘People are saying Gaga would have met him through events Sean Parker has hosted at his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation,’ the source said.

‘Sean also had a party for his birthday in LA in December and both Gaga and Michael were there.’

Another insider told E! News that Gaga ‘has been dating the same guy for over a month. They’ve been seeing other since before the holidays and she’s crazy about him.’

She shared an adorable photo of herself and Michael on Instagram this week, appearing to make things official.

She wrote: ‘We had so much fun in Miami.

‘Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!’

Aww.