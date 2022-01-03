Kim Kardashian is “not thrilled” about Kanye West moving next door

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And who can blame her

Last week, Kanye West bought a $4.5 million house in the Hidden Hills, California, practically next door to the home he once shared with his ex wife Kim Kardashian. Unsurprisingly, the Skims Founder is not “necessarily thrilled” with the new setup, a source told In Touch.

“Kim might have to make some adjustments. I mean, nobody wants their ex living right across the street,” the insider says. “[But] he wants to be a constant presence while co-parenting his kids, and for Kanye, that means being as physically close to [their kids] as possible.”

Since divorcing in February 2021, Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, have shared joint custody of their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. In the divorce settlement, Kanye received $23 million for his share of their house — $20 million for the property and $3 million for decor.

The Donda artist reportedly paid $421,000 over the asking price in order to secure his new home.

“The good thing is that the kids are super excited to have daddy closer,” said the source. “It’s not the most conventional of divorce situations, to start a new life, dating and all that, but that’s not very surprising when it comes to Kanye. He does things his way and he wants to be close to his kids, and Kim too.”

“[Kanye] wants his kids to feel like they have two homes to go to,” the insider continued. “He wants them to know that both parents are present at all times. When they get out of school or are playing outside, their dad will always be nearby.”

According to the source, Kanye plans to demolish the existing building and will “build a new home” on the site.

Videos you may like:

“[The house] won’t be exactly like the home he shared with Kim, but it will be very similar, aesthetically at least,” the insider says. “He likes it to be very minimal. He’s always been the decorating influence for Kim.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s relationship with SNL’s Pete Davidson appears to be blossoming. Another source told In Touch that Pete, 28, has “already introduced” Kim to his family, who have “given their seal of approval.”