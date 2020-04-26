The sweet reason Kate Middleton chose the Cartier Halo tiara for her wedding

When it comes to royal weddings, the bride usually follows many traditions – from the flower they all have in their wedding bouquet to the fact that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both had Princess Diana’s blue ribbon sewn into their wedding dresses.

Their choices are very significant, and this includes royal family wedding tiaras. The Queen usually loans the bride a diamond crown from her extensive collection for the special occasion.

Whilst Princess Diana wore a Spencer family heirloom when she married Prince Charles, Meghan borrowed an elegant diamond bandeau with a centre brooch from the monarch and Kate opted for the Cartier Halo tiara.

But it seems there’s a very sweet reason that the Duchess of Cambridge picked the piece.

Kate’s tiara was designed by Cartier and the diamond ‘halo’ is made up of 16 graduated scrolls, set with 739 brilliants and 149 baton diamonds.

While it is known as the Duchess’ wedding tiara, it has been in the royal family for a long time. It was made in 1936 and purchased by King George VI for his wife just before he took the throne.

However, she was only photographed wearing it once and it was then handed down to Princess Elizabeth for her 18th birthday in 1944, nine years before she became Queen.

Although she has never worn it in public, she often lent it to her sister, Princess Margaret, and her daughter, Princess Anne.

It made a reappearance after many years when Kate decided to wear it on her big day, and it has great sentimental value. It was given to the Queen before she knew that she would sit on the throne, and it is believed that Kate’s story as a non-royal becoming a Duchess (and eventually Queen consort) mirrored this, making it a special piece for the Duchess of Cambridge.