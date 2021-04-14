The sweet connection Kate Middleton and Prince Philip shared long before she married Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last week, the Palace confirmed that Prince Philip had sadly passed away at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Many members of the royal family have shared tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh, with Prince Harry describing him as a ‘legend of banter’ and Prince William spoke of his ‘mischievous sense of humour.’

One royal who shared a particularly special connection with Prince Philip was Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge completed the Duke of Edinburgh Award during her time at Marlborough College, many years before she married Prince William and became Prince Philip’s grandaughter-in-law.

During an ITV special in 2016, When Phillip met Prince Philip: 60 Years of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, hosted by Phillip Schofield, Kate was seen meeting Team GB at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Talking to the athletes about her DofE experience, she said: ‘I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, I think we’re just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter!’

Later, Kate spoke her award calling it ‘one of the most memorable experiences from growing up.’

She said: ‘I started my Duke of Edinburgh’s Award while I was at Marlborough College, completing my Bronze before getting my Gold Award while I was in the sixth form.

‘The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way. While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly.’

How lovely.