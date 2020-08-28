Kate Middleton’s promotion to ‘Queen-in-waiting’ is reportedly down to her immense popularity

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know...

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this lockdown we’re only seeing more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

From surprise Zoom calls with essential workers to updates on her homeschooling the Cambridge children, the past few months have been all about Kate Middleton, with her role in the royal family seemingly elevated over these troubling times.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in on Kate’s role elevation this week on True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.

‘We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting. We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before,’ Katie explained. ‘This is all very deliberate. It’s very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer and into the forefront, into the spotlight, because they are very clever.

‘They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future.’

Well, this is very exciting.