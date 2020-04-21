Kate Middleton pens an emotional letter to ‘inspirational’ staff at a London children’s hospital

Kate Middleton has been showing her support for frontline workers who are tirelessly battling the coronavirus pandemic and providing essential services. Alongside her husband, Prince William, she made surprise calls to NHS staff to thank them for their commitment and the couple also spoke to children and teachers during a video chat just before the Easter weekend.

And now the Duchess of Cambridge has written to a children’s hospital to thank the staff during these unprecedented times.

Evelina London Children’s Hospital shared the letter that Kate sent on Twitter, writing: ‘It was wonderful to receive an uplifting message from our Patron HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge, for all our hardworking staff and volunteers.’

In the emotional letter, the Duchess praises the NHS workers who are working tirelessly to keep us safe, calling it ‘heartening’ and ‘inspirational’.

She wrote: ‘It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances.

‘You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been.

‘You are now facing the additional pressure of caring for adult COVID-19 patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care.

‘Whether working on the frontline, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives. Please look after yourself and each other and know the whole country is behind you.’

Kate added: ‘This comes with my very best wishes for the good health of you and your families over the coming weeks.’

Kate and William will be celebrating Prince Louis’ second birthday this week, and will reportedly be throwing him a tea party with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine: ‘Kate won’t let any birthday pass without a celebration. So even though the family are in self-isolation, she’ll make sure Louis enjoys his day. She tends to organise fairly low-key parties for the children.’

It is also believed that Kate will ‘stay up late making Louis’ birthday cake if needs be.’

How lovely!