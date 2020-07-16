Kate Middleton has revealed the one thing she wishes she was given as a first time mum

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

It is her take on motherhood that gets the world talking the most, with the Duchess of Cambridge known for speaking candidly about the difficulties of being a parent.

This week, the Duchess took part in a socially distanced event to celebrate the launch of the new BBC resource for parents, Tiny Happy People.

Speaking about the online platform, Kate explained how much it would have helped her as a first time mum, explaining that the educational and supportive platform would have been like ‘gold dust’ for her.

‘In the first few months, there’s a huge amount of support from midwives and health visitors,’ Kate explained on BBC Breakfast. ‘But from then onwards, there’s a massive gap before they then start school.

‘Hearing some of the things from the parents today, Ryan at the beginning, saying how his baby has got five different cries. He’s learnt a huge amount from Tiny Happy People and it’s information like that I wish I had had as a first-time mum, but, for so many parents, it’s gold dust really for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in these first five years.’

Kate has opened up about becoming a mother before, explaining to Giovanna Fletcher in her podcast ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ about her severe morning sickness.

‘I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people,’ Kate recalled. ‘Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you – and I think that’s the thing – being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.’

She then went on to explain how after giving birth to baby George, she was desperate to leave the hospital, having spent so much time there due to her Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

‘Everything goes in a bit of a blur,’ Kate explained, recalling the hours after birth. ‘I think, yeah I did stay in hospital overnight, I remember it was one of the hottest days and night with huge thunderstorms so I didn’t get a huge amount of sleep, but George did which was really great.’

She continued: ‘I was keen to get home because, for me, being in hospital, I had all the memories of being in hospital because of being sick so it wasn’t a place I wanted to hang around in.’

Visit the BBC for more information on Tiny Happy People.