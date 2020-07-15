Trending:

It looks like a Cambridge family outing to London is on the cards

    The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

    From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

    🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families. Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support. Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do. Organised by the UK charity Together for Short Lives, Children’s Hospice Week 2020 celebrates and raise vital funds for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices — visit @togetherforshortlives to find out more.

    It is the Cambridge children however who have really got the world talking, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s upcoming birthday portraits to reports that Prince Louis is struggling with lockdown because he wants to cuddle everything.

    This week, it was speculation around a potential Cambridge family outing to London that made news.

    Where is the rumoured potential outing in question? The Natural History Museum, announced to be reopening on Wednesday 5 August.

    Yes, following its five-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, the museum will be reopening this summer. And given that the Duchess of Cambridge has been the museum’s patron since 2013, it is thought that a Cambridge family outing could be on the cards.

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte broke up from school just weeks ago, so we’re sure the Duke and Duchess are scheduling lots of family outings to keep their family of three occupied!

