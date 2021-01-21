Jennifer Lopez’s performance at Joe Biden’s inauguration was extremely symbolic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know...

Yesterday was a historic day for the whole world, as Donald Trump left office and Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

‘This is America’s day, democracy’s day,’ President Biden told the audience after he and Kamala Harris were officially sworn in. ‘At this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed’.

The inauguration was different from usual, with coronavirus-induced social distancing rules preventing large crowds and the usual parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. And in place of the usual performances and parties, there were instead virtual events.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem ahead of Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and Jennifer Lopez performed a patriotic medley during the ceremony.

On closer inspection, J-Lo’s appearance was packed with symbolism, from her wardrobe choice to her song selection – and we’re here for it.

Jennifer Lopez wore all white – known as ‘Suffragette white’ – a throwback to the women of the 19th amendment, and commonly worn by women in political situations.

J-Lo chose to sing a patriotic mash-up, combining the songs ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America the Beautiful’, but she even gave a nod to her own music, calling out a line from her hit song, ‘Let’s Get Loud’.

In one particularly moving part, J-Lo called out in Spanish, with her statement translating as: ‘One nation with liberty and justice for all.’

Well done J-Lo for the powerful performance and huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.