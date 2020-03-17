Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pledge $1 million to food banks amid coronavirus outbreak

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have announced that they will be pledging $1 million to food bank charities to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hollywood couple decided to support Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in a bid to support ‘older adults and low income families’.

Taking to Instagram, Blake posted a photo which reads: ‘Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Ryan and I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.

‘Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected.

‘Remember the lonely and isolated.

‘FaceTime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up – shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children.

‘We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.

‘Sending so much love. Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.’

Several celebrities and public figures have been stepping up and helping out where they can. Justin Timberlake is donating to to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Vanessa Hudgens is supporting Feeding America and Donatella Versace has made a donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.