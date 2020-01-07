This is the sweet way Kate Middleton celebrated her 38th birthday

Kate Middleton turns 38 this month, and to celebrate she decided to throw an early birthday party.

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently in Sandringham after spending Christmas there with her husband, Prince William, and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside the rest of the royals. While her birthday isn’t until 9th January, Kate organised a little gathering with some pals.

This weekend, she was photographed attending church with Prince William, her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth, but shortly after the service there was a lovely get together for the Cambridges and their friends.

According to People, Kate and William invited people to their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and some of the guests popped to church with the couple before the shindig. They were joined by Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, family friend Thomas van Straubenzee, and his wife, Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, who is a teacher at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school.

Last year, the Duchess celebrated her birthday in a similar fashion by going to church with her friends before throwing a bit of a bash. She also reportedly had a birthday tea at her Kensington Palace home alongside a party weekend.

This year, it’s likely that Kate will be back in London on her actual birthday as Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be returning to school this week after the Christmas holidays.

An early happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge!