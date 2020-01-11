Mark your calendars, Potterheads – the biggest Harry Potter shop in the world opens this year

But there's a catch...

It may have been 12 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published, and almost a decade since the release of the last movie, but we’re still very much obsessed with the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Studies have even shown that you’re probably a nice person if you read the Harry Potter books. Of course.

Well, mark your calendars, Potterheads, as a brand new, magical flagship store is opening later this year – and we couldn’t be more excited at the thought.

According to a press release, the 20,000 square feet, three-storey shop will open in summer 2020 and will play home to the biggest collection of wizarding merchandise, from personalised robes to Bertie Bott’s beans. Hurrah!

‘This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,’ explained Sarah Roots, SVP of Worldwide Tours and Retail at Warner Bros.

There is one small hitch, however – the store will be on Broadway, New York, so you’ll have to fly halfway across the world to get there.

Still, there’s no better excuse for a trip to the big apple, amiright? At least the Studios tour in Watford is easier to get to…