Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they would be stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada and now California.

The couple have lost their HRH titles and yesterday closed their Sussex Royal social media accounts, moving away from the brand.

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,’ a statement read earlier this year.

And while Harry and Meghan will always remain family members, their lives are set to change a lot as of midnight tonight.

At the stroke of 12, the couple will officially transition out of their royal roles and as of then, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on the couple.

‘Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources,’read a statement on behalf of the couple. ‘Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries.’

As of tomorrow, the couple will be managed by a completely different communications team, US-based Sunshine Sachs.

