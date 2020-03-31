Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Here's everything to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they would be stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada and now California.

The couple have lost their HRH titles and yesterday closed their Sussex Royal social media accounts, moving away from the brand.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,’ a statement read earlier this year.

And while Harry and Meghan will always remain family members, their lives are set to change a lot as of midnight tonight.

At the stroke of 12, the couple will officially transition out of their royal roles and as of then, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on the couple.

‘Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources,’read a statement on behalf of the couple. ‘Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries.’

As of tomorrow, the couple will be managed by a completely different communications team, US-based Sunshine Sachs.

Well, that’s that.