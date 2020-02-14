Harry and Meghan are set to axe their staff at Buckingham Palace

Since announcing that they’re stepping back from their roles as ‘senior royals’, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spending time in Canada with their son, baby Archie Harrison. The couple reportedly ‘enjoy the quiet life’ overseas and may even be buying a home in LA.

While there are reports that they will return to the UK next month at the request of the Queen for the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that they will no longer represent the monarch formally – and will become financially independent – in the Spring.

Sources now claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lost their HRH titles, are planning to axe their team at Buckingham Palace.

The fifteen employees could face redundancy, according to Sky News, and they were informed of the decision last month.

A source also told the Mail: ‘Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed.

‘While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.’

The details are still being finalised, but their plans to split their time between the UK and Canada suggest that they’ll no longer need a royal office at the palace. It has fuelled speculation that the couple will spend more time overseas than originally thought.

Last week, Harry and Meghan attended an event sponsored by JP Morgan where Harry spoke about his mental health following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He reportedly told guests that he didn’t want his wife and child to experience the pain that he went through.