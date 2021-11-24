Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He was just 54 years old.

Former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell is said to be “utterly broken” at the sudden death of a close family member.

The singer is mourning after her older brother, Max Halliwell, suddenly passed away on 17th November at the age of just 54.

It’s thought that she was away in the Middle East celebrating the birthday of her husband, Christian Horner, when she heard the news.

In a statement, a representative for the singer said: “As you can imagine, this is a difficult time and we would ask that you respect the family privacy at this time.”

The pair were thought to be close. Geri also has an older sister, Natalie.

A source reportedly said to The Sun of the death: “This is the most awful, devastating, heartbreaking news, and Geri is utterly broken by it.”

“It has been a terribly traumatic time since the moment she heard Max had been taken to hospital, and the worst outcome which everybody close to the family hoped might not be.”

Geri’s close family are said to be “rallying together” but, as the death came as a total surprise to them all, they “barely know what to say or think.”

The source also went on to add how Geri “loved [her brother] dearly.”

It’s thought that Max collapsed in his Hertfordshire home last week and passed away shortly after being taken to hospital.

In a statement addressing the death, the police have said: “Police were called at 9.40am on Wednesday 17 November to report the concern for welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted.”

“Officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene. The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly later died.”

At this time, police have confirmed that the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Both Geri and Max grew up in Watford with their sister, Natalie.

Our thoughts are with the singer and the family at this time.